More than 700 pubs across the UK are offering the cheaper pints but they will only be available at the discounted price for two weeks.

Each pub that is participating in the offer will have a draught pint on offer for £2. Some of the products on offer include Amstel, Carlsberg, Carling, Fosters and Tennent’s.

It’s important to note that the choice of £2 pints will depend on the venue.

How to claim £2 pints at Greene King pubs

Select pints are available to buy now for £2 with the offer starting from September 4 and ending on September 18.

All you need to do is visit your local Greene King pub, remember to take photo ID with you and find out which pint you can get for £2.

The offer is not available in London and you can find all the participating pubs and terms and conditions via the Greene King website here.

Olivia Robertson, Head of Marketing, for Greene King pubs, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.”

High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale – so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too.

“As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

Although, as Olivia stressed, the weather may not hold up, at least we can still enjoy ourselves inside!