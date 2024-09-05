Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that Christopher Brian Boyle, 57, from Park Avenue, Kilgetty, died in the two-vehicle collision on the A4139 between Tenby and Penally at around 10.15pm on Monday, September 2.

The family added: "He was very involved in the community and would do anything to help anyone.”

As officers continue to investigate the incident, hundreds of friends customers and colleagues have been adding their own tributes to, and memories of the RoadRunner Taxis driver known as 'Mukka' or 'Mucker'.

Floral tributes to the cabbie have been left at the scene, where a black cross carries a photo of Mr Boyle.

This black cross and flowers were amongst the first tributes laid at the crash scene. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Customers and fellow drivers have been left shocked and saddened at the loss of Mr Boyle, describing him as "one in a million", "such a gent" and "the nicest guy ever".

People have been particularly appreciative of the way he ensured they – or their family members – got home safely, with one posting: “You were so much more than just a taxi driver, a friend to so many."

Tenby Taxis’ Tim Lemon said in a Facebook tribute on Tuesday: "Yesterday, as a taxi community we lost one of the best. The kindest, funniest, most genuine, helpful taxi driver ever.

"We are all heartbroken, saddened and in total disbelief at the loss of our colleague and dear friend.

"Chris was such a character and totally irreplaceable.

"He would help anybody for any reason at any time, he was such a gentleman, always smiling always happy and always very good to everyone he met.

"We love you, we will miss you.

"The one and only Chris Boil (aka Mukka Boy).”

A poignant tribute in the sand of Tenby's North Beach. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

And Crow Cabs said: "We are so saddened to hear of the passing of our good friend and fellow cabbie Chris Boil - Mukka Boy.

"Always smiling and supporting all locals in their businesses, nothing was ever too much for him.

"Thinking of his family at this sad time. R.I.P Mukka boy. You will be truly missed mate.

"Keep that blue light shining."

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that a silver Volkswagen and a brown BMW were involved in the collision near the junction to School Lane, Penally

One person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers added: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Quote reference: 405 of the 2nd."