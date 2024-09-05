A ROAD will be closed in Usk for several days, with diversions in place.
Monmouth Road in Raglan in Usk will be closed from Monday, September 9, until Thursday, September 12.
The road closure will be in place between 8am in the morning until 4pm on each of the days.
Signs will indicate the road closure, and Monmouthshire County Council roadworks plan confirms this is for resurfacing works on the road.
The road will be fully operational on Friday, September 13.
Newport Bus has announced that passengers travelling on the A3, 60 and 68 buses will be affected by this road closure.
A spokesperson for Newport Bus, said: "CUSTOMER NOTICE - A3, 60 and 68
"From Monday 9 September 2024, for approximately 3 days, there will be roadworks in Raglan.
"During this time, we will be unable to serve part of Monmouth Road.
"Details of these diversions will be published on our service updates page on the 8th."
