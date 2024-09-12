The University of South Wales (USW), which is headline sponsor of the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 and also sponsor of the Outstanding Achievement Award, remains at the forefront of training provision for key parts of the health and care sector in the region.

The leading university believes it is of utmost importance to shine a light on excellence in the sector.

Occupational Therapy students (Image: University of South Wales)

Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, Gill Ince, said: "The need for skilled health and social care professionals is greater than ever, and at the University of South Wales (USW) we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care, and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where you can make the biggest difference.

"USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society.

"Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places."

Ms Ince confirmed the University provides a hands-on approach to teaching while allowing learners to experience "industry standard facilities and placements," giving them a head start on their chosen career paths.

She said: "At USW, you start your career before you graduate, by combining hands-on learning with industry standard facilities and placements, giving graduates the head start they need.

"There are many specialist healthcare professions each requiring different skills and strengths."

She added: "At USW you can study degrees that span nursing, midwifery and the allied health professions.

"We also offer an associated range of post graduate programmes to help satisfy the precise requirements of the health and social care workforce.

"We deliver a range of social care-focused programmes, programmes in health and social care management, community health and wellbeing, and masters programmes in public health.

"Whether you’re the first generation to attend university or continuing a family tradition, looking to study for the first time or part-time, USW helps every student thrive.

There are many specialist healthcare professions each requiring different skills and strengths. (Image: University of South Wales)

"New students quickly feel part of the USW family, benefitting from a support network of experienced staff who operate an open-door support policy for students.

"On placement, you'll be assigned a mentor and you'll be supported by health care workers, managers, practice facilitators, and link lecturers.

"We’re as welcoming and down-to-earth as the place we call home.

"Always inspiring, always connected, and you’re always welcome."

Health and Care Awards 2024 Categories

This year’s categories for the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024, are:

Outstanding Achievement Award (sponsored by the University of South Wales)

The Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Fundraiser of the Year Award;

Care Home of the Year Award;

Team of the Year Award;

South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024, sponsored by the University of South Wales (Image: NQ)

Best Place to Work Award;

GP Practice of the Year Award;

GP of the Year; sponsored by The Tovey Brothers

Oral Health Care Professional of the Year Award;

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Freemasons;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Hospital Worker of the Year Award;

Emergency Services 'Blue Light' Hero of the Year Award

Fundraiser of the Year

How to nominate

Nominate those in the health and care sectors who have gone above and beyond in patient care.

Alternatively, visit the Health and Care Awards website for further details: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29, 2024.

There are limited sponsorship opportunities available for the awards. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk