A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of drug trafficking allegations in the city.
Finley Brook, 24, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
The prosecution alleges he did so on September 2.
Brook, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport is due to appear before the crown court on September 30.
He was remanded in custody.
