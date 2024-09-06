The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has published its 2023-24 annual report for HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed, detailing findings from regular monitoring visits.

The board considers both prisons to be well-managed, with regimes designed to prepare inmates for safe release and successful resettlement.

According to the report, prisoners feel safe at both sites, with low incidents of assaults, bullying, and self-harm throughout the year.

Time out of cell and outdoor activities were maximised, with HMP Usk providing 10 hours of out-of-cell time during the week.

HMP Prescoed offered work placements and a range of training opportunities in industries such as catering and construction.

A refurbishment programme at HMP Usk also positively impacted prisoners' living conditions.

However, the board has raised concerns about the increasing number of elderly and disabled prisoners who require ongoing health and social care support.

This is reportedly difficult to manage due to the configuration of the estate and staffing levels.

There are plans to provide a dedicated unit for these prisoners at HMP Prescoed.

The board also raised concerns about access to probation services, which caused delays in approving temporary release, potentially affecting employment opportunities and resettlement chances.

Andrew Walsh, chairperson of the IMB for HMP Usk and Prescoed, said: "The board considers both prisons to be well managed by the senior management team, with strong leadership by the governor.

"Any concerns raised as a result of members' monitoring visits are responded to and acted upon, if it is appropriate to do so.

"Our members observed positive, productive relationships between staff and prisoners during monitoring visits.

"Whilst HMP Usk is a Victorian prison, with two prisoners living in cells originally designed for one, which is far from ideal, the maximised time out of cell and recent cell refurbishments have been appreciated by prisoners.

"Generally, prisoners speak positively about their experience in both prisons to IMB members, especially regarding opportunities for education and work placements.

"We hope to see this continue in the next reporting year."