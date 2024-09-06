As part of their launch, Popeyes have partnered with Newport Bus to give out free chicken sandwiches to 500 passengers.

Passengers travelling on selected services around Newport Retail Park on the weekend of Friday, September 20 and Sunday, September 22, will be handed a voucher to redeem a free chicken sandwich.

“Several of our popular routes serve the Retail Park with up to 7 buses an hour directly linking this shopping hub to the City Centre, Ringland and Chepstow; so, it was a no-brainer to work with Popeyes to promote their opening and bus travel to their restaurant,” said Morgan Stevens, the Operations Director at Newport Bus.

“We welcome Popeyes to their new home in Newport and we look forward to customers current and new enjoying their free offer!"

Those hoping to visit Newport Retail Park’s newest addition are warned to expect long queues, with ‘diners all over the country having previously queued from as early as 25 hours before opening.’

When Cardiff’s Popeyes locations opened, some fried chicken lovers queued overnight to get their hands on some New Orleans fried chicken.

“With two restaurants across South Wales already, we’re pleased to be expanding further across the country this year, bringing the mouth-watering taste of New Orleans to Newport,” said Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK.

“Expanding in Wales has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Newport.

“We continue to see very strong demand for Popeyes right across the UK and we are excited about our pipeline for the rest of this year and into 2025.”

Popeyes® is located at Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Gwent, NP19 4QQ.

The company are currently looking for full time staff to help run the establishment with jobs advertised on the website Indeed.

The restaurant has 50 indoor and 16 outdoor seats, provides a takeaway service, and has designated ‘Park and Serve’ bays for customers to enjoy the food from their vehicle.

To find out more about Popeyes Newport, visit the Popeyes website or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or on TikTok at @popeyesuk.