The distillery, located in the cellars of the 400-year-old, Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, has been creating its own gin since late 2021.

Since then, the gins have won multiple awards, including Best in Country, and can now be purchased at 11 bars and restaurants across Wales.

The four flavours now available to purchase in these new locations are Black Gin, Blood Orange Zest Gin, Wild Strawberry and Hibiscus Gin and the classic Welsh Dry Gin.

David Hatton, head of sales at Hensol Castle Distillery, said: "We are thrilled to offer our award-winning spirits in so many fantastic locations around Wales.

"These new venues will allow even more people to experience the unique flavours and craftsmanship of Hensol Castle Distillery in some of the best bars and restaurants in the country.

"We are committed to producing high-quality, handcrafted spirits, and we hope that anyone who gets to sample our rums and gins enjoys them as much as we do."

Following the success of their gin range, Hensol Castle Distillery started producing their own range of spiced rums earlier this year.

These drinks are now also available at multiple venues across Wales.

The two flavours available to purchase are the four-times distilled Spiced Rum and Cherry Spiced Rum.

The venues include the Principality Stadium, the Michelin Star Beach House and the Hilton Cardiff Graze Bar and Restaurant.

The spirits are also available at The Potted Pig, Daffodil, Saltlake Seafood Co, Brothers and The Coach Brewing Co.