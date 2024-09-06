Vue Cwmbran is set to screen every main Star Wars film as part of its "Back on the Big Screen" offering.

This will allow fans to relive 46 years of epic moments and action from George Lucas' science fiction franchise.

The screenings will start with the original trilogy: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope on September 7, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back on September 14, and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi on September 21.

These films feature iconic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia battling the Empire, led by Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

The prequel trilogy, which marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, will start on September 28.

This trilogy, which includes Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, reveals the origins of Darth Vader and takes viewers on a journey through various sci-fi worlds.

The third trilogy will bring the most recent Star Wars films back to the big screen, with Episode VII: The Force Awakens on October 1, and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on October 5.

These films follow Rey, Finn, and BB-8 as they face a new threat in the galaxy led by Kylo Ren.

Alongside these mainline films, Vue will also be screening the prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on September 29.

This film tells the story of the heroes who helped kickstart the original adventures by obtaining top-secret information about the Death Star.

Charlie McLeod, general manager at Vue Cwmbran, said: "Generations of film fans have fallen in love with the Star Wars story on the big screen over the years, so we’re hugely excited to bring this sci-fi saga back to Vue – offering a way for families and fans to enjoy their favourite Jedi and Sith moments on the big screen.

"Whether you’re a fan of the originals, the prequels or the newer titles, we welcome fans to enjoy these films as they’re meant to be seen on the big screen so they can enjoy every lightsaber duel, every spaceship battle and every loveable character at home at Vue."

Tickets for the Star Wars Back on the Big Screen releases start from £3.99 when booked online.

To find out more, visit the Vue website.