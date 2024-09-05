The counterfeit vodka, labelled as Glen’s Vodka, may have a strange smell and taste different to genuine vodka.

The products sampled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have been deemed unsafe as they contain isopropyl alcohol.

Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent that is not intended for human consumption, and the FSA warn that consuming it “can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning and in severe cases death”.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Isopropanol (isopropyl, IPA) is a toxic alcohol not suitable for human consumption.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma.

“Cardiovascular collapse is also possible. Anyone with symptoms should seek medical attention.

“If you have bought any Glen’s vodka that has either has no laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle as indicated in the images below.

“Please be aware IPA has a strong odour and it may be possible to detect contaminated products by smell alone. If the vodka has a strong smell, do not consume it.

“Instead store it in a safe place and report it to your Local Authority for further instruction and advice.

“If anyone has any information on the manufacture or sale of counterfeit alcohol, then please contact our freephone confidential National Food Crime Unit hotline: 0800 028 1180."

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.