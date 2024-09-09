Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Noah Mark Lewis, born August 13 at Grange University Hospital, weighed 8lb 4oz.
He is the first child of Rhys Lewis and Zoe Davies from Newport and arrived at 11.32pm, a week after his due date.
Kingston Rome Vaughan made his debut on July 21. He was born a week early to parents Sophie Francis and William Vaughan.
Weighing 8lb 8oz, he joins siblings Kyron, 13, Bonnie, 10, and Kaidon, one, in Newport.
Oscar Cox was born August 5 to parents Lizze and Scott Cox. He is the couple's first child and weight 6lb 15oz. Oscar had to have a brief stay in NICU, but he's now doing well at home in Pontnewydd.
