If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Noah Mark Lewis (Image: Supplied)

Noah Mark Lewis, born August 13 at Grange University Hospital, weighed 8lb 4oz.

He is the first child of Rhys Lewis and Zoe Davies from Newport and arrived at 11.32pm, a week after his due date.

Kingston Rome Vaughan (Image: Supplied)

Kingston Rome Vaughan made his debut on July 21. He was born a week early to parents Sophie Francis and William Vaughan.

Weighing 8lb 8oz, he joins siblings Kyron, 13, Bonnie, 10, and Kaidon, one, in Newport.

Oscar Cox (Image: Supplied)

Oscar Cox was born August 5 to parents Lizze and Scott Cox. He is the couple's first child and weight 6lb 15oz. Oscar had to have a brief stay in NICU, but he's now doing well at home in Pontnewydd.