Pontypool resident Sophie Lixton suffered a tremendous blow when her father, Robert Sharland, passed away suddenly on February 2 of this year due to cardiac arrest.

Sophie, who doesn't have any siblings, said: "Sadly on the 2nd February this year we lost my dad to a cardiac arrest.

Sophie Lixton's father, Robert Sharland (Image: Sophie Lixton)

"He was the most amazing, fun, loving & caring man and he would do anything for anyone.

"He was a massive character, and everyone knew him locally.

"He wasn't just a dad but a mum too as we sadly lost my mum to breast cancer when I was just 9 years old."

Sophie Lixton, together with friends and family at her father's funeral, collected over £700, which was then used to install a defibrillator machine (a device that applies an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat) outside the Sebastopol Social Club on Wern Road.

For the first defib machine, Sebastopol Social Club paid the difference to purchase the machine.

This was "where he enjoyed a few pints on a Sunday afternoon," said Sophie.

Sophie Lixton's dad and family (Image: Sophie Lixton)

Some people might have stopped after raising enough money for the first machine. However, Sophie's aim is "to save as many lives as possible" to prevent what happened to her dad from happening to other families.

She said: "It's something I'm proud of and it's something that just kept me going over the last six months.

"If I could save one life in memory of my father, then I've achieved something, that's how I look at it."

Now after collecting another £1,320 via a GoFundMe page, Sophie Lixton has managed to get a second defibrillator machine fitted. The second machine is located outside Iestyn's Fish Bar on Greenhill Road in Sebastopol, a place that holds fond memories for her and her family.

Iestyn's Fish Bar, Sebastopol (Image: Sophie Lixton)

She said: "The only reason I chose that location is it meant something to us.

"He always took me to the chip shop when I was little after I lost my mum. It was our regular thing.

"Once a week, we'd go to the chip shop when it was Pages and he sort of carried on the tradition then with his own grandchildren.

"It's also on a busy main road, right by the canal."

Iestyn's Fish Bar, Sebastopol (Image: Sophie Lixton)

Defibrillator guardians

Each defibrillator has to have a guardian, as the pads must be renewed every five years and batteries must be renewed every 10 years, according to Sophie.

She said the Sebastopol Social Club is the guardian for the first machine, while she is the guardian for the second.

Throughout her journey, Sophie Lixton has said she knows more about cardiac arrest now, after her father's death than she ever did.

"Since Dad has passed away, obviously I wanted to know what exactly happened, how it happened and was there anything that could have prevented it?

Sophie and her family outside Iestyn's Fish Bar defib in Sebastopol (Image: Sophie Lixton)

"That's why I chose to go down the defib route because you know, they do save lives alongside CPR. We need more defibs locally."

Sophie thanked many people for helping her on her journey to getting a second defib machine installed, including her cousin Gareth Sullivan of Socket n See Electrical, who she said "fitted both defibrillators for us in his own time free of charge."

Sophie also gave credit to June Thomas from Jack's Appeal ABUHB. She said: “Just want to say a massive thank you to June from Jacks Appeal ABUHB for all her help, support & sourcing the defibrillator (the 2nd defibrillator is fitted in memory of Jack as well as my dad).

"The work she does is incredible."

Jack's Appeal was set up by the parents of 15-year-old, Jack Thomas, who died from a cardiac arrest in 2012.

Jack Thomas (Image: Jack's Appeal)

Founded in 2013, the charity has worked to promote knowledge and understanding and that the early use of defibrillators increases the chances of survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

In 2023, Jack's Appeal was named Charity of the Year at the South Wales Health and Care Awards.

Jack's Appeal win award for 'Health Charity of the Year' at the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2023. (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

June Thomas, Jack's mother, said: "Over 200 defibs have been installed since 2013.

"If there had been one local to Jack, would he still be here? It's a question I'll never be able to answer."

Jack's Appeal has also helped to get defibrillator machines installed in schools, with Ms Thomas adding: "All schools in Caerphilly County Borough Council have a defibrillator, most of them having been donated by Jack's Appeal ABUHB."

She also said that "most of the comprehensive schools in Torfaen and Newport have defibs."

June Thomas with children from Phillipstown Primary School. (Image: Jack's Appeal ABUHB)

How to use a defibrillator

While CPR training is crucial and highly recommended by June from Jack's Appeal, she said it isn't necessary with a defib machine.

She said: "Getting CPR training is so important, but defib training is not necessary.

"The defib will speak and give instructions to the user.

"Obviously you'll also have a 999 call handler on the phone as well, who will direct you to your nearest defib machine."

Defib machine (Image: Sophie Lixton)

Speaking of what she has learned about health and care since Jack's death, June said: "Cardiac checks should be done regularly.

"My advice is to get your heart screened. All communities should get together to do that, and then contact Jack's Appeal if you need advice or want to know more about how to get one installed in the area."

