Pastor Robbie Howells led the service, that was full of in reggae hymns and remembrance speeches.

He was remembered fondly by his best friend Everton, who described Trevor as ‘one-of-a-kind’ who ‘touched so many people’s lives.’

“Trevor was a large part of the community and everyone who knew him loved him,” Everton said.

“It does not matter who you are, the race you are or the colour of your skin, whether you are black or white, you would have loved him.”

Everton pictured with Tevor's nephew (Image: Newsquest)

Trevor was a drummer with Bristol-based band, 'Black Roots' throughout the early to mid-1980s and a beloved community member in Newport.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the local community.

Trevor Seivwright, passed away in July 2024 at the age of 63 after a short battle with cancer.

He was a father of three, and his daughter Emeka said at his funeral today that, “he will forever be missed and will not ever be forgotten.”

Another family member said: "Trevor was known to everyone as the almighty Lickshot, that's what we used to call him."

"He was a legend who was like a superstar too. When he walked in the room, he'd just make you laugh."

"There'll be a big void that no one will be able to fill. He will be loved always and greatly missed."

Benji Webbe, lead singer of alternative rock band, Skindred, has known Trevor Seivwright since he was 11.

Fellow musician Mr Webbe describes the time he and Trevor met, when Mr Webbe was 11 years old.

He said: "I remember I was a kid at that time and I was listening to punk rock music on a Sunday, as loud as I could, and in comes this guy with dreadlocks and a beautiful smile.

Mr Webbe said that their shared love for punk rock music began their decades-old friendship and allowed Benji Webbe the space to love the music that they loved without compromise, occupying a space that he didn't know existed.

He credits Trevor for where he is today, saying "I was blown away and very happy that there was someone like me who was into punk rock music.

"He then asked me if he could borrow the album, 'I’ll bring it back next week, honest' he said... and he did. That was the first time I met Trevor Seivwright.

"I’d say that this was the most liberating moments in my childhood musically & swear it was this that set me on the path you find me on now, making the unity sound music that Skindred is known for."

Trevor Seivwright with Benji Webbe in Cardiff in October 2023 before Skindred concert (Image: Benji Webbe)

Today’s celebration did not finish at the church, family and friends of Trevor are spending all day commemorating the life they shared with him.

Trevor's family and his friends have attested that while he has gone from this Earth, his spirit lives on, and he will always be remembered as the smiling, happy and warm character that he was.