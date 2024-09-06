Curve, Sadler’s Wells and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions have unveiled the actors who will perform in their critically acclaimed production of ‘A Chorus Line’.

Adam Cooper will be taking on the role of Zach, with Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie.

Other key cast members include Jocasta Almgill as Diana Morales, Lydia Bannister as Bebe Benzenheimer and Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner.

Additional ensemble members include Yuki Abe (cover Kristine Urich and Judy Turner), Fin Adams (cover Mark Anthony and Mike Costa), Katrina Dix (cover Sheila Bryant and Bebe Benzenheimer), Imogen Rose Hart (cover Diana Morales, Maggie Winslow and Richie Walters), Laura Hills (cover Cassie and Val Clarke), Josh Kiernan (cover Bobby Mills and Gregory Gardner) and Joshua Steel (cover Don Kerr and Al Deluca).

Curve’s Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster, will take on director duties, having been at the helm of productions of The Wizard of Oz, Billy Elliot the Musical and West Side Story to great acclaim across the country.

He will be accompanied by choreographer Ellen Kane, whose portfolio includes productions such as Matilda the Musical.

Set in 1975 New York, 'A Chorus Line' chronicles a day in the life of 17 Broadway hopefuls vying for eight spots in the chorus of a musical.

The production delves into the personal lives of the performers, intertwining emotions of ambition, shattered dreams, and the price paid to achieve one’s aspirations.

The musical score, renowned worldwide, boasts iconic songs such as 'One', 'I Hope I Get It', 'Nothing' and ballad 'What I Did For Love'.

The production will embark on a tour across the UK before stopping off in the Welsh capital at the New Theatre for a six-night residency between Monday 16 and Saturday, September 21.