NATIONAL HIGHWAYS has announced a planned closure of a main bridge, which will be in place tonight until tomorrow morning.
Highway operator, National Highways, has announced a planned closure of the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to take place tonight (Thursday, September 5) at 8.30pm until 6am tomorrow (Friday, September 6).
The M4 will be closed eastbound J23 to J22 overnight as well as being closed westbound J21, J22 and J23 for carriageway renewal work.
A diversion will be in place via the M48 and the M48 westbound.
Planned closures scheduled tonight on the #2SevernBridges.— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) September 5, 2024
20:30 - 06:00#M4 westbound J21 - J23 #PrinceOfWales Bridge#M4 eastbound J23 - J22 #PrinceOfWales Bridge
More information on all closures nationally here: https://t.co/PVjpRg6EhD#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/mMAhKgnDjt
Find full details of travel updates on the National Highways website here.
