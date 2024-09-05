Highway operator, National Highways, has announced a planned closure of the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to take place tonight (Thursday, September 5) at 8.30pm until 6am tomorrow (Friday, September 6).

The M4 will be closed eastbound J23 to J22 overnight as well as being closed westbound J21, J22 and J23 for carriageway renewal work.

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Image: File)

A diversion will be in place via the M48 and the M48 westbound.

Find full details of travel updates on the National Highways website here.