Shmoles, a cheese coin maker known for their ‘cheese pulls,’ opened its unit doors in Newport Market on Friday, July 5. Almost two months later, the trader has outgrown the unit and has set up shop in a much bigger unit just meters away.

The owner of Shmoles said the move was prompted by a need for more space to expand their menu and offer "even more coins to our customers," while increasing their visibility to diners in the market.

Shmoles has a new unit in Newport Market, just metres away from the original site. (Image: LoftCo)

27-year-old Alex Villis-Powell, said: "We moved to the bigger unit to gain more visibility in the market for seated customers to be able to see we are open and not let customers down who visit to try us and assume we’re closed due to not looking hard enough for us!

"We also needed more space to expand our menu and offer more coins to our customers and a main Mel option of the all new SANDWICH and STAX."

New and updated menu at Shmoles includes breakfast stacks and sandwiches (Image: LoftCo)

Previously, Mr Villis-Powell has said he set up the business with his partner, Devon Hayes, 26, because they “proper love cheese” and were feeling inspired after a trip to Japan, where cheese coins similar to these are popular amongst tourists.

New menu

Along with the bigger unit, Shmoles has upgraded its menu.

The updated menu at Shmoles still retains the cheesecoin and its famous cheese pull. (Image: LoftCo)

Now, the trader is offering a selection of STAX, which is a combination of a stacked cheese coin along with toppings such as southern fried chicken, sandwiches, and a variety of 'filthy nachos,' a take on loaded nachos.

For those with intolerances to dairy or those that follow diets which prohibit them from indulging in the cheese coins (due to the presence of 'rennet'), a chocolate coin has been added to the menu which includes warm hazelnut chocolate in a coin layer.

Updated menu at Shmoles (Image: LoftCo)

Shmoles is located in Newport Market with updated opening times (given below).