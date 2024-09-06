The Argus is in the running to be daily newspaper of the year.

This year, the paper is up against last year's winner the Western Mail, and the Wrexham-based Leader, which is also owned by Argus publisher Newsquest.

Editor Gavin Thompson said: "This is recognition of the hard work of our Newport-based team and it is a pleasure to be receive that from our industry, though the biggest honour is that you, our readers, keep buying the paper each day. Thank you."

Other Newsquest titles up for awards include the Western Telegraph, County Times and Rhyl Journal, all competing in the weekly newspaper of the year category, along with the Cambrian News.

You can read the full shortlist here.

The awards recognise good journalism across print, broadcast and online across the nation, with an experienced team of judging panels comprising senior journalists from Wales and around the UK.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on November 15.