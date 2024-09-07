ELLIE BROOKS, 20, of Schooner Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 26 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Rogerstone on August 15.

She was fined £384 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL THORPE, 28, formerly of Newport, now of Cardiff Prison, was banned from driving for 52 months after he pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike with a cannabis derivative in his blood and without insurance on Belmont Hill on February 27.

He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

OWEN LEWIS, 25, of Milton Hill, Llanwern, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Cot Hill on April 14.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, 50, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £545 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which worried livestock – namely sheep – on agricultural land on Upper Cwmbran Road on July 3.

ALLEN MABIZA, 51, of York Place, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Church Road and possession of cannabis on February 17.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW KAY, 53, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements by failing to notify the police of a change of address within three days between June 25 and August 28.

He will have to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from prison.

ERIKA URMONAITE, 41, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 490 days after she admitted driving whilst disqualified on Osborne Road on June 27.

She must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

ANDRE OGBOLU, 22, of Castell Morgraig, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 357 days after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on Pontygwindy Road on July 5.

He must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.