Motorists were warned to "avoid the area" at the Tredegar Park roundabout, also known as the Pont Ebbw Roundabout, at around 10.17am on Thursday, September 5.

Gwent Police urged drivers to avoid the area due to "debris" on the road, which was being cleared.

In a Facebook post, the force said: "Avoid the area. We're currently dealing with debris on the road at Tredegar Park Roundabout.

Pont Ebbw Roundabout in Newport (Image: Google Maps)



"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



"Thank you."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said the substance which was being cleared was "debris, potentially mud."

The social media post saw locals taking to social media to confirm that the surrounding area had a "stench."

A local source confirmed that the dark substance on the road was "almost black in colour", and had a strong smell "which seeped into our car, although the windows were closed."

It was confirmed by Gwent Police that the debris was "manure".