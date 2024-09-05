The incident, which took place at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 28, was followed by a report of an assault after an unknown person allegedly "punched" a 13-year-old boy following a dispute in the 3S Convenience Store on James Street in New Tredegar.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers are trying to identify a man who was in the area when a teenage boy was reportedly punched

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the man (pictured) who could help with their investigation. (Image: Gwent Police)

"We received a report of an assault on Tuesday 28 May in the 3S convenience store in New Tredegar.

"At around 6pm on Tuesday 28 May, an unknown person, has reportedly punched a 13-year-old boy following a verbal altercation.

"Officers have been conducting various enquiries to identify this person (pictured) who was in the shop at the time and may be able to help with their enquiries."

Those with more information are asked to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police via Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400175105.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.