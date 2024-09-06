The finance guru has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks as a result of Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing she is cutting the Winter Fuel Payment for some pensioners.

Many have slammed the decision but Labour have insisted hard choices are required to fill a multi-billion pound black hole left over from the last Conservative government.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, he said: "If you are a low-income pensioner, you're struggling and you don't get pension credit, go online or call the pension credit helpline."

'If you are a low income pensioner, you're struggling and you don't get pension credit, go online or call the pension credit helpline.'@MartinSLewis explains who’s eligible for pension credit and how people can claim it. pic.twitter.com/WiR41f9E3K — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 5, 2024

Yesterday, Lewis stressed his concerns over the "practical issue" of taking Winter Fuel Payments from 40 per cent income taxpayers only.

A Twitter/X user reached out to the Money Saving Expert via social media yesterday after Rachel Reeves addressed Parliament.

Firstly, Mr Lewis addressed Chancellor Rachel Reeves directly on X:" @RachelReevesMP in parliament today said: "energy bills are cheaper this year than last". True - even after the 10% Oct price cap rise.

"The saving equates to c£100 over the 6 winter months for a typical home. But.. 1) Pensioner homes got an up to £300 cost of living payment the last two years that won't be made this. That alone easily wipes out the gain from lower energy rates.

"2) Up to 10m pensioner homes won't get the up to £300 winter fuel payment they got last year. Only those on typically less than £11,400/yr incomes will (& many of those will miss out due to chronic under-claiming of Pension Credit).

"This will leave many just above the threshold struggling to pay for heating this winter. Means testing is fine, but the test being used is too narrow.

"It needs to be broadened eg to Pension Credit recipients and pensioners in council tax bands A-D (not perfect but a workable, easy, quick equivalent to household incomes, that has precedence)."