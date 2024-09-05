AS the wet weather continues, the AA has issued travel advice to motorists after a yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Wales.
After the Met Office extended a yellow weather warning for rain into Friday, drivers have been warned by roadside assistance and insurance company, The AA, "to reduce their speed and leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front".
Localised flooding may cause road closures and diversions to routes in the affected areas, and drivers are being asked to "be very cautious" and follow flood diversions when in place.
Chris Wood, AA 'Patrol of the Year,' said: “Don't drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep.
"If you do need to drive slowly through shallow floodwater, let approaching cars pass first.
“There may be traffic delays so make sure you bring essentials with you on your journey, even if it is only short, such as warm layers, a hot drink and a fully charged mobile phone and make sure you have enough fuel or EV charge to account for any diversions.”
As heavy rain continues to head west, some drivers have complained of treacherous conditions and experiencing sudden visibility issues caused by heavy downpours.
Regions that may be affected
-
Blaenau Gwent
-
Caerphilly
-
Cardiff
-
Monmouthshire
-
Newport
-
Torfaen
-
Vale of Glamorgan
If you are a driver that has been affected by the adverse weather, get in contact with us via newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.
