Crime & Court Business
LIVE: Road closed after crash, with emergency services at scene

Live

Somerset Street in Abertillery closed after crash

Emergency
Traffic
Abertillery
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed after a crash on the high street in Abertillery
  • Emergency services are at the scene.

