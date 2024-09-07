Pendragon House, a five-bedroom building in Cross Street, is grade II listed and is valued by M2 Estate Agents at £575,000.

A blue plaque on the front of the property states: "From November 1939 this building was home to 30 Basque refugee children from the Spanish Civil War who were cared for by local organisations and volunteers."

LISTED: A historic building at the heart of Caerleon is on the market (Image: Zoopla)

In addition to that, the property has a reminder of Caerleon’s Roman history.

“The property retains mainly period features, including high ceilings and sash windows and was constructed over a former Roman road, part of which is still visible from the hallway,” reads the listing.

“The main building is believed to date back to medieval times later extended in the Georgian and Victorian periods.”

The house is over three floors and has four en-suite rooms while outside there is a “cottage style garden” that is paved with borders.

“A superbly maintained and presented period home of historic importance, situated within Caerleon village, benefiting from a pleasant enclosed cottage style garden and offering versatile accommodation over three levels,” reads the listing.

“In the past the property has been used a commercial premises including a well-known barbers shop and in later years a successful boutique bed and breakfast.”

The property is listed by M2 Estate Agents on Zoopla.