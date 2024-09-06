The Met Office forecasts that rain will continue into the evening with those that head for a post-work pint faced by a potential soaking.

Saturday will be "cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning" while Sunday is tipped to have "light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening".

The temperature is forecast to be 20 degrees before that drops next week.

Friday, September 6

5pm: cloudy, 18 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain.

6pm: heavy rain, 18 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: heavy rain, 17 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain.

8pm: thunder, 17 degrees, 90 per cent chance of rain.

9pm: thunder, 16 degrees, 80 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: heavy rain, 16 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain.

11pm: light raint, 16 degrees, 50 per cent chance of rain.

Saturday, September 7

7am: Cloudy, 15 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

10am: Sunny intervals, 17 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, 20 per cent chance of rain.

4pm: Cloudy, 19 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: Cloudy, 18 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: Light rain, 17 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain.

Sunday, September 8

7am: Light shower, 16 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain.

10am: Light shower, 17 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain.

1pm: Light shower,18 degrees, 70 per cent chance of rain.

4pm: Light shower, 19 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain.

7pm: Partly cloudy night, 18 degrees, 30 per cent chance of rain.

10pm: Partly cloudy night, 17 degrees, 10 per cent chance of rain.