This is third year that Pride brings a celebration to the city, with previous events having been held at Belle Vue Park and Newport Riverfront.

The Pride Parade returns for a second year, with participants gathering at John Frost Square between 10.30am and 11.30am for a 12pm departure.

The parade will finish on Newport High Street, where you will find two stages showcasing an array of LGBTQIA+ talent.

One stage will be located at Bridge Street, opposite The Place, and another at High Street, The Corn Exchange. Both stages will run between the hours of 1pm and 9pm.

As part of this year’s event there is a Youth Zone which will be hosted at The Place.

The zone will be featuring arts, crafts, and youth-focused provisions from Newport City Council.

There is also a marketplace, sponsored by Newport City Homes at The Corn Exchange, that will feature exhibitors, LGBTQIA+ support networks, and local businesses.

The Main Stage will showcase ‘fantastic local and LGBTQIA+ talent’, and is sponsored by Unison.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us—from our first sponsor, CWU, to the Mercure Newport and our main stage sponsor, Unison,” said acting chair, Andrew Mudd.

“Putting on Pride is a momentous task, and it would not be possible without the support of our volunteers and allies throughout Newport.

“Get ready to showcase your colours. We hope that you feel welcome, you feel loved and you feel proud as part of our inclusive community.”

Attendees can expect to see shows by local drag queens, tribute acts and songs from choirs.

“I’m especially excited about our ABBA tribute act—but the entire lineup is outstanding, maybe our best yet,” said Andrew.

Alongside the main event, many local venues, such as MoJos, Hogarths, Atlantica, Newport Games Bar, The Carpenters, The Murenger, and The Lamb, will be hosting special events and offering support to the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the year.

The Pride in the Port team are also working on a bid for Newport to host UK Pride in 2026.

To find out more about the individual acts, and to see the Pride in the Port city map, you can go to their Facebook page.