The awards aim to honour excellence and showcase talent in film and television across Wales.

The ceremony will be held in Newport at the International Convention Centre on Sunday, October 20, with various awards across a host of categories.

Men Up has secured the most nominations with six, ahead of Doctor Who, Pren Ar Y Bryn and Steeltown Murders with five, and Wolf with four.

The documentary Sian Phillips Yn 90, and feature film Chuck Chuck Baby, have each received three nods while Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck and Strike! The Women Who Fought Back have been honoured with two nominations each.

There are four first-time nominees in the performance categories: Aimee-Ffion Edwards for Dreamland, Alexandra Roach for Men Up, Ncuti Gatwa for Doctor Who and Philip Glenister for Steeltown Murders.

Director business newcomer Jess Howe is nominated for Strike! The Women Who Fought Back.

Megan Gallagher and Matthew Barry are nominated for their writing in Wolf and Men Up respectively.

Stifyn Parry has received his first nomination for presenting with Paid â Dweud Hoyw.

Angharad Mair, BAFTA Cymru Chair, said: "Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.

"Today's BAFTA Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent and fast-growing screen industries so brilliant content can continue to be made in the future."

Rebecca Hardy, head of BAFTA Cymru, adds: "I am inspired by the exceptional creativity and skill demonstrated across all 21 categories in this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards."

The awards are supported by sponsors and partners including BBC Cymru Wales, Champagne Taittinger, Coco & Cwtsh, Creative Wales, Deloitte, EE, Executive Cars Wales, Gorilla, Hildon, Lancôme, S4C and Villa Maria.

Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase at events.bafta.org from 10am on Thursday, September 5 and the event will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.