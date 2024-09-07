Statistics Wales has said that 13,000 households were categorised as homeless last year, marking an eight per cent increase from the previous year.

The alarming rise comes less than 12 months after a White Paper was published outlining the Welsh Government's plans to eradicate homelessness.

Andrew Connell, policy manager for The Salvation Army, said: "This year marks 150 years of The Salvation Army in Wales, which means a century-and-a-half of working alongside people facing homelessness.

"It’s very disappointing to see the number of people who are experiencing homelessness in Wales going up again.

"Let’s not wait another 150 years to ensure everyone in Wales has a safe and stable home."

He added: “To end the cycle of homelessness more work is needed to prevent the problems that lead to homelessness from happening in the first place.

"The Welsh Government’s White Paper is a step in the right direction.

"However, both the Westminster and devolved governments must address the shortage of affordable housing stock, especially social housing, so that people on low incomes who are trapped in unsuitable temporary accommodation can look forward to a stable home and be able to afford to stay there.”

Reflecting on the charity's history in Wales, the services provided by the Metropole lodging house in 1886 were highlighted.

The house on Moira Terrace provided affordable accommodation for women and was part of the organisation’s earliest large-scale projects.

Today, Salvation Army Lifehouses continue to provide support for women experiencing homelessness, with women accounting for around 15 to 20 per cent of individuals accommodated at any given time.

Catherine Docherty, area operations manager for Wales for The charity’s housing first programme, said: "Although we no longer operate services for 'women only' in Wales, our shared Life Houses, community and outreach projects still work with a wide variety of women and families experiencing challenging times.

"Like the work of the Metropole all those years ago, ensuring the people who live with us feel safe is essential to our ethos in helping people feel secure, supported and able to rebuild their future."