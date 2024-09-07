On Thursday, September 12, attendees will hear from Newport Now BID, the city's Business Improvement District.

Newport Now is a not-for-profit company that began operations in 2015 and represents almost 600 businesses in the city centre and riverfront area.

It is one of more than 330 BIDs across the UK, funded and governed by businesses with the aim of helping to improve a defined commercial area.

The chairperson of the BID’s volunteer board of directors, lawyer Zep Bellavia, and its manager, Kevin Ward, will be the guest speakers at the event at the Mercure Newport on Upper Dock Street.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: "We are really pleased to be welcoming Newport Now BID to our club’s city centre home to hear about the vital work the organisation carries out in the area.

"We know this varies from outstanding events such as this summer’s Urban Beach to direct financial grant aid to businesses in the city centre, but I am sure Zep and Kevin will tell us much more about what the BID does and its plans for the next few years."

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the event, which includes a two-course meal, are priced at £25 and can be booked on the Newport Business Club website.