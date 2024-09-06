Leon Jones, 26, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, September 3.

The charges related to his XL Bully Cleo.

Jones, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, admitted having custody of a fighting dog at his home address on March 4 this year, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

After the court hearing, Dyfed-Powys Police told the Western Telegraph that the dog had injured a child. However, this was not dealt with by the court but by the police by way of an out of court disposal.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed: “An adult community resolution was given to a second person in relation to the dog injuring a child.”

Magistrates made a contingent destruction order for the dog. This means that Jones has 60 days to register the dog and obtain a certificate of exception.

He must ensure that it is microchipped, neutered and when in public, muzzled and kept on a lead held by somebody over 16.

If he fails to comply with the order, Cleo could be seized and destroyed and Jones sent to prison.

Jones was also ordered to pay £200 compensation towards police kennelling costs, a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account and ordered that the total of £452 be paid within 28 days.

New restrictions introduced late last year made it illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray. The legislation also requires all XL Bully dogs to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in public.

Owners were also required to register their XL Bully dogs before February 1 this year.

The decision to ban XL Bully dogs was made following a rise in attacks. Between 2021 and 2023, 23 people lost their lives after vicious dog attacks. The government said that many of these deaths involved XL Bullies.