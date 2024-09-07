Popeyes® UK, known for its Louisiana chicken, has announced its 18th new restaurant of 2024, and the third in Wales, will be at Newport Retail Park.

The new restaurant is set to open on September 13.

Following the Cardiff Bay and Cardiff city centre launches, which saw fans queuing overnight for the chicken sandwich, Newport will now have its own Popeyes®.

The Newport branch will have a 'park & serve' option, allowing customers to order from their cars and have their food delivered to their vehicles.

There will also be indoor (50) and outdoor (16) seating for those who prefer to dine in.

Popeyes® will be offering free chicken sandwiches for a year to the first vehicle in each of the four dedicated 'park & serve' bays, and the first four pedestrians in the queue.

The first 25 pedestrians in the queue will also receive a free chicken sandwich and exclusive Popeyes® merchandise when the doors open.

To celebrate the Newport opening, Popeyes® has partnered with the city's main bus service provider, Newport Bus.

Free chicken sandwiches will be given to 500 passengers travelling on selected services between September 20 and September 22.

Passengers can win their voucher on the Newport Bus routes through Spytty Retail Park, where the new restaurant will be located.

Morgan Stevens, operations director at Newport Bus, said: "Newport Bus is delighted to partner with Popeyes® who is offering free chicken sandwiches to those travelling by bus to Newport Retail Park.

"Several of our popular routes serve the retail park with up to seven buses an hour directly linking this shopping hub to the city centre, Ringland and Chepstow; so, it was a no-brainer to work with Popeyes® to promote their opening and bus travel to their restaurant.

"We welcome Popeyes® to their new home in Newport and we look forward to customers current and new enjoying their free offer."

Popeyes® UK has warned guests hoping to visit on launch day to arrive early, as queues have previously started 25 hours before opening.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK, said: "With two restaurants across South Wales already, we’re pleased to be expanding further across the country this year, bringing the mouth-watering taste of New Orleans to Newport.

"Expanding in Wales has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Newport.

"We continue to see very strong demand for Popeyes® right across the UK and we are excited about our pipeline for the rest of this year and into 2025."

The new restaurant will be located at Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Newport, NP19 4QQ.

For more information about Popeyes® UK Newport, visit the Popeyes® website or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @popeyesuk.