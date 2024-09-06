Applicant Geraint Williams, of Cefn Bach Farm, plans to convert part of his land for a new venture, providing 45-minute sessions for members of the public to walk and exercise their dogs “in a safe and secure environment”.

In a supporting statement for the application, Mr Williams is described as being “passionate about dogs and the environment”, and hopes the project will encourage dog owners to exercise their pets away from farm animals, “reducing the number of stock attacks”.

Customers will be able to book sessions through a website, and only people with prior bookings will be allowed to use the field.

The current walls around the field will remain in place, and an additional 1.8-metre (6ft) fence and gate will be installed.

Mr Williams also secured planning permission for a wooden structure within the field, to serve as a shelter for owners.

The dog-walking venture also acts as a diversification of the farm’s existing agricultural operations, according to a planning statement submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

In their assessment of the project, the council’s planning department said any building work would be “of a scale and use compatible with the rural location” which also “enhances natural features of the site”.

No objections to the plans were raised during a recent consultation.

The council planners granted planning permission for the project, subject to several conditions.

These include that the business may only be operated by the occupiers of Cefn Bach Farm, as well as controls on the opening hours of the new venture.