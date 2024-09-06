The support, provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is expected to be available to 1.5 million households across the UK this winter.

First introduced in 1997, the Winter Fuel Payments were previously available to anyone in the UK who had reached pension age to help with the cost of heating bills.

Paid annually every winter, the universal payments ranged between £100 and £300. In the winter of 2022-23, 11.4 million payments were made with up to £600 available due to extra cost of living payments.

However changes announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves this summer mean that many who previously qualified for Winter Fuel Payments will now miss out.

The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

Only those claiming Pension Credit or some means-tested benefits will be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments. If you live in England or Wales, you'll only be able to get a payment if you're over 66 years of age and receiving one of the following benefits:

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

This means pensioners claiming the following benefits will not be eligible this winter:

New style Employment and Support Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Bereavement Support Payment

State Pension

Disability Living Allowance

Carer's Allowance

Attendance Allowance

DWP Winter Fuel Payments date

Most payments will be made between November and December.

Prior to this you will get a letter informing you of how much you will get and which bank account it will be paid into.

Last year, those eligible were told that if they had not received a letter or payment by the end of January to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

What is Pension Credit?





Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.