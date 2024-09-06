GREAT! TV is responsible for a host of channels including the likes of GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Action and GREAT! Romance.

The network has now launched a new channel - GREAT! Christmas ahead of the festive season.

Great! TV launches new TV channel

GREAT! Christmas began broadcasting in the UK on Thursday (September 5).

You'll find GREAT! Christmas on channel 52 on Freeview, replacing GREAT! Romance, according to The Mirror.

Explaining the new channel to the new outlet, GREAT! said: "The home of Christmas – from September to December! Underneath our tree it’s fit to burst with great Christmas films, ranging from Christmas classics to hidden festive treats.

"And with the biggest collection of Christmas movies on TV, we have enough festive content to keep you in the festive spirit right up to the big day. Together we’ll have a great Christmas.”

You can also find GREAT! Christmas on Sky (channel 319 - Sky Q and 317 - Sky Glass), Virgin Media (channel 424) and Freely.

News of the new GREAT! channel comes just weeks after another of the networks channels shutdown just five months after launching.

GREAT! Real debuted on March 20, 2024 with the channel dedicated to dramatic and factual narratives focused on real individuals and occurrences.

The channel featured programmes including Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport, Paddington Station 24/7 and Emergency Rescue: Air, Land and Sea.

It was accessible on Freeview Channel 61, while on Sky it was found on Satellite Channel 189 or Sky Glass/Stream Channel 168.

However, last month Great! Real was removed from both Freeview and Sky.

Last month also saw more than 30 channel updates made in a new Freeview update.

The latest update featured three new channels and the closure of three others.