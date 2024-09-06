South Wales Police were called to Glastonbury Terrace just before midday on Wednesday, September 4, to reports of a fight in the area.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, while police cordoned off the area before searching for the suspect.

Local schools in the area practiced lockdown procedures as a safety precaution while the search for the assailant was underway.

South Wales Police issued this statement on Friday, September 6: “A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Llanrumney, Cardiff.”

“At around 11.50am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a fight in Glastonbury Terrace.

“A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent (GBH) and is in police custody.

“Both men are known to each other.”

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant, from South Wales Police, added: “We appreciate this incident has caused concern locally and there has been an increased police presence while arrest enquiries have been conducted.”

“The support of the local community during our investigation this week has been very much appreciated.”