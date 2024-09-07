The free debt advice and money coaching charity's latest report reveals that 647,000 adults in Wales (26 per cent) are currently living on a deficit budget, meaning their income does not cover the basic essentials.

CAP's area manager for Wales, Karen Homans, said: "This new report shows the brutal reality of living on a shockingly low income and how easy it can be to fall into debt.

"Whether it’s caring for a loved one, ill-health, or a lack of suitable work opportunities, many people’s circumstances mean they have no or limited options to increase their income."

Ms Homans also highlighted the hidden nature of local debt and poverty, with many individuals and families in the community going hungry, living without the basics, and fearing debt collectors.

She said: "We are working in partnership with local churches across Wales to offer debt help.

"Poverty can be tackled.

"CAP has helped thousands of people to go debt free, improve their financial situations, and increase their skills and confidence to get back into work."

However, she stressed the need for systemic changes in society to address the issue on a wider scale.

She urged: "If, like us, you're passionate about seeing people helped out of poverty you can join CAP’s campaign group for free."

The charity is calling for more people to join their campaign against poverty. More information can be found on the Christians Against Poverty website.