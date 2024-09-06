Thomas Dyke, 24, is a child sex offender living on 9 Pen y Graig Terrance, Cwmfields, Pontypool.

He was caught by Gwent Police with indecent images and videos of children as young as two years old, Newport Crown Court was told.

In February, Dyke had a knock at the door from police, who seized two of his mobile phones.

An investigation into the content on these two devices showed 24 category A images and video of children between the ages of two and 12 years old.

A category A image would include images showing a child or children being subjected to gross assault, sadism, or bestiality, and being sexually penetrated.

As well as this, they found 16 category B and 6 category C images and videos.

“On the 28th February following a police warrant it was apparent that you had been accessing indecent images of children,” said the Judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC when addressing the defendant.

“You immediately admitted that you had been accessing this content.”

“The children in these pictures and videos were aged as young as two years old, up to age 12.”

“You are 24 years old living with your father in Pontypool. You are not working and rely on your father financially.”

“I suggest you stop being a leech and start to earn money of your own.”

Recorder Paul Lewis KC sentenced Dyke to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years and ensured he was listed on the sex offenders register on September 6, 2024.

Upon sentencing, the judge considered his young age, and the fact he has no previous convictions.

Recorder Lewis also issued a five-year sexual harm prevention order, whereby Dyke is permitted from using internet browsers and has to submit any search history to police.

He was also ordered to pay £306 in fines within three months.