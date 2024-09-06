The warning has been active since Wednesday earlier this week and lots of South Wales have started to be hit by the wet weather.

If you have plans for today and the start of the weekend, take a look at our hourly forecast for Newport on Friday, September 6.

2pm

19 degrees

30% chance of rain

4pm

19 degrees

30% chance of rain

6pm

18 degrees

60% chance of rain

8pm

17 degrees

90% chance of thunder and lightning

10pm

16 degrees

80% chance of thunder and lightening

What should you expect?





There could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

There are chances of bus and train delays and cancellations where flooding and or lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance homes and businesses could be impacted by power cuts.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.

There is a small chance buildings could be damaged from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

How serious is a yellow weather warning?





A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

How can you drive safely in dangerous conditions?





Leave extra time

Check for weather updates

Drive to the conditions of the road

Pay attention to signs on the road

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.