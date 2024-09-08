OLIVIA WILLIAMS, 23, of Rifle Street, Blaenavon must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using Station Road, Pontypool when the front offside wheel of a vehicle had a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed on February 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JORDAN BIRD, 26, of Wells Close, Newport must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Shakespeare Crescent on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

IMOGEN AITKEN, 25, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID WILLIAM DONALD HENDRY, 38, of Esperanto Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4042 in Llantarnam, Cwmbran on February 9.

PAUL PATON, 53, of York Avenue, Garden City, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DEAN POWELL, 57, of Heol Trecastell, Caerphilly must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on a pelican crossing on Twyn Road, Ystrad Mynach on February 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CORNELIUS SPRUCE, 80, of Dragon Lane, Govilon, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SAVU LACATUS, 36, of Dewstow Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

NCB ROOFING DIVISION LIMITED, Graig Rhymney, Tirphil, Caerphilly must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.