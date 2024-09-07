On September 1, Caerphilly Leisure Centre hosted an evening of wrestling action, led by the promotion No Mercy Wrestling.

Harrison Bennett earned the respect of Trent Seven (Image: BlueRadical)

The sold-out event "Mercy is for the Weak" saw veteran wrestler Joseph Conners, a former WWE NXT UK standout, defending his title against Harrison Bennett and fellow former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven.

Conners, using clever tactics, won the match, leaving to loud boos from the audience.

In another shocking moment, Kelly Sixx took over from injured Bevan in a match against James Ellis.

Big Van Wesker sent Grayson through a table (Image: BlueRadical)

After a tense match - including interference from Aaron Blanchard - Ellis won and took control of No Mercy Wrestling, promptly renaming it ‘Brilliance Pro Wrestling’. Sixx then aligned himself with the victor and Blanchard, turning his back on his former allies and forging a new alliance.

The evening also saw defending champion Kenny Mantra beat former teammate Sammy Gallagher in the No Mercy Legacy Championship match.

Gallagher’s attempts to cheat proved fruitless as Mantra held onto his title.

A brutal I Quit match also took place, with Big Van Wesker emerging triumphant over competitor Grayson. The only way the match could end would be for one competitor to utter the words 'I quit.'

The matches include some high flying (Image: BlueRadical)

Grayson was forced to verbally concede after being driven through a table by Wesker - a dramatic end to their year-long feud.

The heart-stopping matches of the night didn't stop there.

In the chase for the 2024 Iron Cobra Tournament title, Ethan Thomas won over Viktor Lindon.

This is a big victory for Thomas, who has previously faced several disappointments.

The intense match roused the crowd.

Safire Reed made a successful debut, winning against Anita Vaughan.

James Ellis delivered a big elbow (Image: BlueRadical)

The match displayed impressive skills from both competitors, and fans are eager to see what these rising stars will accomplish in failing in No Mercy Wrestling, now known as ‘Brilliance Pro Wrestling’.

The tag team match saw Soul Train beat The Virus.

The match was a fast-paced, high-energy affair that saw Soul Train firmly establish their dominance in the world of tag team wrestling.