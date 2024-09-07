To commemorate the believed last native Prince of Wales, children can visit all Cadw locations across Wales at no cost.

This offer is valid on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15, allowing families to explore monuments and learn about Wales' history and people, including Owain Glyndŵr.

Owain Glyndŵr Day is celebrated on September 16, marking the anniversary of the Welsh national hero's proclamation as Prince of Wales in 1400.

This date signifies the start of the 15-year 'Glyndŵr rebellion' against English rule, which, although unsuccessful, reclaimed a sense of identity and sovereignty for the Welsh people.

During his rebellion, Owain Glyndŵr besieged many of Cadw's famous castles, including Caernarfon, Coety, Dinefwr, and Kidwelly.

A series of events will be held across some Cadw locations over the weekend.

These include the Owain Glyndŵr Day Costumed Tour at Castell Cricieth, the Owain Glyndŵr Day at Castell Harlech, and the Owain Glyndŵr Day at Castell Rhuddlan, all on Sunday, September 15 between 11am and 4pm.

There will also be a Beaumaris Castle History Tour on Monday, September 16. from 11am to 4pm.

The 'children go free' offer is part of Cadw's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: "The cost of living is still having an impact on families, so by offering free access to children across our magnificent monuments, we hope that people will be encouraged to visit Cadw locations and give children a real taste of Wales’ extensive history.

"Each Cadw location has a unique story to tell.

"Indeed, many of these shaped Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion.

"Although he was ultimately unsuccessful in his ambition, his legacy endures at many locations, including some Cadw sites.

"These historic places are a testament to his determination and patriotism.

"We hope this weekend to commemorate his life and legacy will give an insight into our deep roots as a nation – making our rich heritage accessible to all."

For more information on events and opening times across the weekend, visit the Cadw website.