Amazon UK is one of the majors employers for local people living across Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Employees working at delivery stations in Newport, Swansea, Port Talbot and Deeside will see an hourly pay rise from £12.30 per hour to £13.50 later this month.

In Bristol, hourly pay rises from £13 per hour to £14.50 per hour.

Amazon UK announced today, September 6, that the increase of at least 9.8% will be effective from September 29 and ‘will benefit tens of thousands of frontline operations employees across the UK’.

A spokesperson said that Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate over the course of two years.

“Our frontline employees across the UK Operations network are a huge part of the success of our business and we appreciate everything they do to deliver for our customers,” said Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey.

“That's why we're proud to announce that we're increasing our minimum starting pay for all frontline employees to the equivalent of more than £28,000 a year.

“We continue to offer industry-leading benefits from Day One, as well as outstanding opportunities for our employees to start and grow a great career.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

Anyone who is interested in applying for roles at Amazon should visit the job section of their website for more details on how to apply.