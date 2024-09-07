The company was fined £3.2 million for its failures that left father-of-two, Justin Hollins, severely injured.

Mr Hollins was working on a pylon at Treforest Industrial Estate in Pontypridd when he was hit by a 33,000-volt electric shock.

The shock resulted in burns on 40 per cent of his body, including his arms and legs.

He also lost part of his right buttock.

The incident, which occurred on December 3, 2020, left Mr Hollins needing six operations in the first 10 days of his hospital stay and 24-hour care for months.

Mr Hollins said: "This was a very difficult time, with relentless operations and endless, painful changing of dressings.

"Every day was a huge battle.

"I stopped needing to attend hospital appointments in August 2022 but will remain a burns patient for the rest of my life.

"I have been stripped of the opportunity to provide for me family doing the job I loved.

"Although I appreciate that I have been lucky to survive, I have to live with the physical and mental effects of the accident for life. I also have to live with the uncertainty of the long term damage 33 thousand volts have done to my internal organs."

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Mr Hollins was left hanging on the pylon for some time before being rescued by colleagues.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that 4 Power Ltd, based in Cheshire, failed to properly plan and assess the risk.

This would have identified that the arms of the pylon were too short to do the work safely.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (South Wales) Plc, based in Bristol, failed to ensure that the electricity was off to do this work safely on the pylon.

4 Power Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and fined £80,000.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (South Wales) Plc pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 14 of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989 and fined £3.2 million.