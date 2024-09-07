11-year-old Ioan Watts suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in October 2022 after an 8ft fall outside his house.

Wales Air Ambulance dispatched two critical care teams, including medic Jez James.

Mr James said: "Ioan was an incredibly poorly young boy, one of the sickest I’ve come across.

"We knew that we were going to give him the best possible chance of survival, but with how poorly he was, we weren’t sure what the outcome would be."

Ioan spent three weeks in a coma and had emergency brain surgery.

His mum, Lydia, said: "After three weeks in a coma and emergency brain surgery, Ioan began his slow recovery, learning to walk, talk and do almost everything he could do before his accident."

Despite the challenges, Ioan was determined to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance and set himself the challenge of climbing Pen y Fan.

Mr James, inspired by Ioan's strength, joined him and his family for the climb.

He said: "At such a young age, he has shown remarkable determination, learning to walk and talk again, and I’m just so thankful that we were able to help Ioan when he needed us most."

Ioan's climb raised £539 for the Wales Air Ambulance and the Child Brain Injury Trust.

His mum said: "A traumatic brain injury is a lifelong condition, and the Child Brain Injury Trust have supported Ioan, his family, school, and friends throughout this incredibly difficult time.

"Ioan wanted to say thank you to these two charities by raising as much money as he can."

This isn't Ioan's first fundraising effort.

In July 2023, he completed the Caerphilly 2k, raising £4,460 for the Wales Air Ambulance and Noah’s Ark.

Abi Pearce, regional fundraising manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: "What a star Ioan is.

"Ioan has been through so much and is a true inspiration.

"As well as having his life saved by our medics, Ioan, by raising much-needed funds for the charity, you’re also a lifesaver.

"Thank you so much."