A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Two men, aged 46 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.”

“They were arrested in Bond Street, Newport on Friday 6 September.”

Residents living in Bond Street, of Barnardstown, Newport, saw “multiple police vans with armed police” enter their street at around 11am on that Friday, September 6.

Witnesses described the scene where two men were arrested by armed officers, some who were undercover.

“Two men were arrested on the street and then put in the back of two separate police vans,” said a resident.

More than 15 officers were said to be at the scene according to locals and carried on their investigation even after the two men were driven away by police.