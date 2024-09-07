The annual event, which honours the Armed Forces community in Wales, will be hosted at the city's International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, November 2, at 7pm.

With an increased capacity of 1,500, more people than ever can join this night of remembrance.

The event provides an opportunity for people across Wales to pay tribute to serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

The 2024 festival will feature music, speeches, entertainment, and remembrance.

Performances will be given by the Cardiff Military Wives Choir, Barry Male Voice Choir, and the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Welsh.

The event will also reflect on significant anniversaries including the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Kosovo 25, and 10 years since the end of UK operations in Afghanistan.

A special moment will be dedicated to recognising the liberation of 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands by the Royal Welsh Regiment in 1944, acknowledging the long-standing link between Wales and the Dutch city.

Anthony Metcalfe, head of community engagement for the Royal British Legion, said: "By attending events such as the Wales Festival of Remembrance, or wearing your poppy, you are helping to ensure the Royal British Legion can continue to support the Armed Forces community and their families here in Wales, through services such as our recovery programmes after injury or illness, assistance with finances and housing, or ensuring those who may be isolated feel less alone.

"The Festival of Remembrance is an opportunity to come together to honour the memories of those who have served and show the Armed Forces community how appreciated their service is."

Cardiff veteran Alun Davies, one of the Royal British Legion's many beneficiaries in Wales, shared his experience.

He said: "When I left the Army, I was profoundly deaf.

"We were exposed to a lot of guns and loud bangs, and it meant that I struggled to hear my wife unless she was directly in front of me, or going to a restaurant and trying to hear a conversation was very difficult.

"I’d struggled with some ineffective hearing aids for a while but in 2015 I was advised to reach out to the Veterans Hearing Fund, supported by the Royal British Legion.

"In a short time I was given a state-of-the-art pair of hearing aids, and the difference was remarkable.

"It’s totally transformed my hearing and I’m so grateful the Royal British Legion helped fund my treatment."

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Wales website.