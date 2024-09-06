The police closed the road at 4pm and it remained closed while they investigated the suspicious item.

The road remained closed until around 8pm the same evening.

Due to the time of day, this closure impacted many residents and commuters living and working in Chepstow, or over the bridge in England, with drivers getting detoured to the M4.

"We were called at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday 5 September) following a report of a suspicious item between Junction 2 (Chepstow) and Junction 1 (Aust Interchange) of the M48 Eastbound carriageway,” said a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

"Officers attended and it was deemed to be a hoax. The item was taken away and the carriageway was reopened by Highways colleagues at around 8pm."