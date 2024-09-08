The Market Hall Cinema in Brynmawr is still running and has plans to expand with a second screening room.

If you grew up in the valleys, you might remember going to this cinema to see the Twilight Saga back-to-back screening.

The outside of the building (Image: File)

Andrea Durban, one of the people who saved the cinema and spokesperson for the Market Hall Cinema and Arts Trust, said: “The features look a little different now, but it is better for us.

“We had about 350 seats but we had a lot of men saying there wasn’t enough leg room for them.”

The classic red seats have now been replaced with 192 modern seats with lots of leg room.

The seats inside the auditorium (Image: The Market Hall Cinema and Arts Trust)

You might remember the old red seats, but you might not know the story of the people who saved it from closure.

In 2013, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planned to close the cinema.

The Save Our Cinema campaign group formed with the aim of saving it from closing.

"It was amazing, people came out and demonstrated in the square," said Andrea.

The Art Deco Foyer (Image: The Market Hall Cinema and Arts Trust)

The campaign was a success and a Community Asset Transfer was made between Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Market Hall Cinema Arts Trust.

The Market Hall Cinema and Arts Trust now own the freehold of the cinema and its future is still looking bright.

There are plans in the works for the Library that used to be part of the cinema to be made into a second screening room, added Andrea.