Sophia Hoppis, 36, stole 11 bottles of spirits worth £307.50 from Tesco at Newport Retail Park on July 30.

She also committed two thefts at the city’s Celtic Manor Resort last August.

Hoppis stole a rucksack containing an iPhone, cash and underwear valued at £900 and a Lonsdale bag with a Samsung mobile phone, washbag and underwear inside worth £410.

The defendant further tried to steal two hooded tops from Sports Direct at Cribbs Causeway Retail Park in Bristol and obstructing PC Richard Morgan on April 26.

Hoppis, of Moorland Park, Newport pleaded guilty to all offences.

She committed the offences during the term of a suspended prison sentence and whilst the subject of a community order.

The defendant was jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay compensation at Newport Magistrates’ Court.