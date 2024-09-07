One of Newport's oldest chip shops is on the market as the owner is set to retire.

Vacara’s chip shop in Newport city centre, just off of John Frost Square, on 39 Llanarth Street, has been listed as up for sale.

Vacara's as a brand dates back to 1888, and the Llanarth Street restaurant, that everyone knows today, opened around 1900.

This means the chippy has been serving the people of Newport for over 100 years.

Vacara's chip shop in Newport city centre in 1984 (Image: NQ staff)

If you live in Newport, or have ever visited the city centre, then there is every chance you have grabbed some chips from Vacara’s chippy.

The chips, bread and butter, and cup of tea that are served on plastic tablecloths are nostalgic to many Newport people. The Vacara's set-up is about as Newport as it gets.

The current man in charge at Vacara's is Alan Edwards who so happens to be the great, great grandson of the founder, Tomaso Vacara.

For the first 21 years of his life, Alan actually lived above the shop in Llanarth street with his extended family.

Now he has turned 76, he thought it would be about time to sell the building and pass the business on to somebody else.

This means that the chippy could be closing, or at least reopening under different management.

So, Vacara’s as we know it, it coming to an end. Though it is hard to say when exactly these changes will happen as Alan needs to sell the building first.

(Image: Newsquest)

The listing states that “the property is a multi-storey building providing a fish and chip shop/ restaurant with ancillary accommodation at basement level and on upper floors.”

“The shop front has large windows fronting onto Llanarth Street. To the front of the ground floor is the cooking and serving area. To the rear of the ground floor is the restaurant area, providing seating for 35- 40 covers, together with WC.”

“The upper floors are currently used for storage but were used many years ago as residential accommodation and there is the possibility that the this could be done again.”

The building is up for sale with a guide price of £400,000, if you are interested in viewing the property you can contact M4 Commercial Property directly.